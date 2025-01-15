Youth dies of drug overdose in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran (Punjab): A 24-year-old youth in the Sabhra village of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, on Tuesday, died of a drug overdose. This is the second such incident to have occurred in the district in the past one week.

The family members of the deceased expressed concern about the rising menace of drug addiction in the village.

The father of the deceased youth, who lost his life due to a drug overdose, told the police that his son Jagroop Singh Jagga was only 24 years old.

Jagroop worked in a private firm and had returned to his native village to celebrate Lohri where he injected the drug and died.

The father of the deceased said, “I request the youth of the village to stay away from drug addiction. They should think about their future and family because drug addiction is dangerous.”

A family member of the deceased said: “Jagroop had injected a drug after which his health condition had deteriorated leading to his death. He has two small children. I appeal to the youth of the village to stay away from drugs which are harmful to health and life.”

Several cases of deaths due to drug addiction have come to light in Tarn Taran district in recent times.

There are many Assembly constituencies where increasing cases of deaths due to drug overdose have directly impacted the family members of the deceased.

Now resolutions are also being passed by village panchayats to stop the menace of drug abuse but it has failed to curb the rising deaths due to it. Apart from grieving the loss of their loved ones, the family members of the youths who have died have directly impacted their lives.

Meanwhile, Jagroop’s family members have appealed to the Punjab government to ban drugs in the state.

In August last year, a drug overdose claimed the life of 20-year-old youth Sajan Singh, a resident of the Khalsa Nagar area in Kot Mit Singh locality on the Tarn Taran road. The parents of the victim were left devastated as they had lost their second son (Sajan) to a drug overdose. Their elder son Karan Singh (25) died a couple of years ago also due to drug abuse.