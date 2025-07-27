Youth from Kodavoor Arrested for Obstructing a Woman Police Officer on Duty

Manipal: A youth has been arrested by the police on charges of attempting to assault a woman police officer and obstructing her from discharging her official duty.

The accused has been identified as Sagar (25), a resident of Jumanagar in Kodavoor village.

According to reports, on July 27, around 2:30 AM, Sagar was seen moving suspiciously in Manipal. A woman police officer who was on duty at the time stopped him for questioning.

However, instead of cooperating, Sagar allegedly abused her in singular (disrespectful) language, attempted to physically assault her, and thereby interfered with the discharge of her official duties.

Following the incident, law enforcement officials took Sagar into custody. He was subsequently presented before the court, which has ordered him to be held in judicial custody pending further legal proceedings. The case remains under investigation.