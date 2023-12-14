Youth Stabbed to Death for Questioning Consumption of alcohol near School

Ullal: A 28-year-old youth was stabbed to death for questioning the consumption of alcohol near the school on December 13, late at night at Saraswat Colony, Someshwar.

The deceased has been identified as Varun (28), a resident of Saraswat Colony.

According to sources, Varun questioned Suraj and two others for drinking alcohol near the Kolya Joyland School late at night. There was an argument between five people and Suraj stabbed Varun to death.

There are possibilities that Varun was stabbed because of an old rivalry. The Municipality elections are going to be held on December 27, and only a few days are left to file the nomination papers.

In the incident, the former Someshwar gram panchayat member Raviraj was also injured. The police have reached the spot for further investigations.

A case has been registered in the Ullala Police Station under sections 341, 504, 506, 302 and 34 IPC.