Meeting legislators on white topping of roads in B’luru soon: Shivakumar



Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar on Thursday said that he will soon call for a meeting of Bengaluru legislators to discuss white topping of roads in the city.

Replying to legislator H. S. Gopinath’s query during the ‘Question Hour’ in the Legislative Council, he said that there are 1.14 crore vehicles in Bengaluru and over 1,300 two wheelers and 490 new cars are registered every day in Bengaluru.

“Heavy traffic movement is resulting in potholed roads, white topping of roads will solve this problem as it lasts 25-40 years,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that tThere is an allocation of Rs 1,000 crores for white topping.

“There is a demand for white topping of smaller roads as well. I will soon call for a meeting of the legislators to understand the need for white topping in different areas of Bengaluru,” he said.

He said that the menace of digging for cable laying has increased in Bengaluru, and it is damaging roads.

“Hence, white topping needs to be taken up in a systematic way,” he said.

He said that the government has been releasing funds for the BBMP, but it needs to generate more revenue and reduce dependency on the government.

“We are looking at increasing taxes in order to generate more revenues and strengthen the finances of the BBMP. I welcome suggestions on this. We need to work together to protect Bengaluru’s self-respect and reputation,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Replying to BJP legislator Bharathi Shetty’s query on crime prevention, Shivakumar said: “Though she is originally from Mangaluru, Bharathi Shetty has a lot of concern for Bengaluru. Mangaluru and Belagavi are way ahead of Bengaluru with respect to cleanliness. Except Jayanagar, Chamarajpet, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru is not a planned city.”

He said that Bengaluru needs more attention as the traffic is growing in the city.

“When Hebbal flyover was built, there was no airport at Devanahalli. With North Bengaluru growing rapidly, there is traffic issue,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“We have discussed with 9 institutions to resolve Bengaluru’s traffic woes. I had a meeting yesterday too. We are planning to use technology such as artificial intelligence to manage traffic and control crime. We are also working with the Home Department to prevent crime. Traffic on five arterial roads is very high and it requires a long-term plan,” he said.

Replying to MLC Marithibbe Gowda’s observation that BDA is losing most of its cases to private individuals in the Supreme Court, he said, “I agree with his observations. It is a big mafia, there is no accountability. Though the government had appointed advocates to fight for the BDA, 90 per cent of the cases are lost.