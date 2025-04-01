Yuva All Stars Championship: Sonipat Spartans, Warriorz K.C. qualify for playoffs; Jaipur Pink Cubs reach final

Haridwar.……The Super 6 round of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 continued with some thrilling encounters on Monday. Palani Tuskers edged past the Chandigarh Chargers, while Sonipat Spartans defeated Junior Steelers to qualify for the playoffs. Warriorz K.C. secured qualification for the next round following an action-packed tie against Yuva Mumba.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Cubs defeated Yuva Yoddhas in the second match of the head-to-head round to storm into the summit clash of the Yuva All-Stars Championship.

Sonipat Spartans defeated Junior Steelers 38-33 to qualify for the playoffs. They took a 20-12 lead at half-time, courtesy of an All Out and a Super Tackle on the Steelers. Both sides inflicted an All Out each in the second half but the Steelers fell short by five points and have been knocked out of the tournament. Ghanshyam Magar was the star performer with 10 raid points. Sonipat are placed atop the standings with 43 points, while Haryana are last with 22 points.

Meanwhile, Palani Tuskers defeated Chandigarh Chargers 30-28 in a close-fought encounter to keep their playoff hopes alive. In a do-or-die situation, Harish Kamatchi’s Super Raid saw the Tuskers inflict an All Out on the Chargers. They were leading 12-4 just before Chandigarh inflicted an All Out on them to level the scores 15-15 at half-time.

The two clubs fought hard for each point, but Palani Tuskers had the last laugh, winning the match by a mere two points. Sakthivel Thangavelu’s 8 tackle points played a key role in Tuskers’ victory on Monday. Chandigarh and Palani are fourth and fifth in the points table with 29 points each.

Warriorz K.C. played out a crucial tie against Yuva Mumba to secure a spot in the playoffs. Yuva Mumba were off to a great start as they led 18-8 at half-time, thanks to an early All Out on the Warriorz. The Bengal-based franchise inflicted an All out on Mumbai to reduce the deficit to five points. Yuva Mumba bagged two Super Tackles to stay in the lead, but Warriorz K.C. inflicted another All Out on the Mumbai-based franchise to take a one-point lead.

Warriorz K.C. were leading the match 32-30 with one final raid. Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi got two defenders out in the last raid to level the scores 32-32 and force both teams to share points. Warriorz K.C. are second with 43 points, while Yuva Mumba are third with 31 points.

Later in the day, Jaipur Pink Cubs defeated Yuva Yoddhas 33-26 to storm into the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Final. They inflicted an All Out on the Yoddhas to take an 18-11 lead at half-time. The Yoddhas inflicted an All Out in the second half to reduce the score difference to one point, but the Pink Panthers got the Yoddhas All Out in the penultimate raid to secure a seven-point victory. Shivam Singh was the standout performer with 13 raid points.