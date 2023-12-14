Zelensky attends Nordic-Ukrainian Summit in Norway



Oslo: The Nordic countries reaffirmed their commitment to providing further assistance to Ukraine when they hosted the visiting Ukrainian president for a summit here.

Volodymyr Zelensky, together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attended the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the summit, the heads of Nordic governments promised Zelensky that they would continue their support to Ukraine, individually and collectively as a region, as well as under the framework of international formats and platforms.

“This summit makes it clear that the Nordic countries will provide comprehensive, long-term support for Ukraine. We will support Ukraine in our words and our actions for as long as it takes,” the Nordic politicians said in a joint statement after the summit.

Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Nordic countries have provided more than 11 billion euros ($11.97 billion) in total in military, economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine.