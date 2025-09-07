Zelensky says 60 pc of Ukrainian forces’ weapons domestically produced

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that nearly 60 per cent of the weapons used on the front line during the war with Russia are produced in Ukraine.

“During this war, Ukraine has already reached the level where nearly 60 per cent of the weapons we have, weapons in the hands of our warriors, are Ukrainian-made, and they are strong weapons, many of them cutting-edge,” Zelensky said late Saturday evening.

Ukrainian defence company Fire Point announced on September 4 that it has developed two new ballistic missiles, along with air defence systems, The Kyiv Independent said.

The announcement comes just weeks after the company’s Flamingo cruise missile entered serial production.

Ukraine has significantly expanded its domestic defence industry in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In recent weeks, Kyiv has previewed various domestic productions initiates, including the launch of the country’s first line of joint drone production in Denmark.

In its 2025 budget, Ukraine allocated Hr 55 billion ($1.3 billion) to defence manufacturing in an effort to reduce dependence on foreign deliveries.

“Of course, there are goals we must still achieve, in particular, the production in Ukraine and together with Ukraine of air defence systems, of different types. It’s a challenge. And we must get there as well,” Zelensky added.

Zelensky has long called on Western allies to provide air defence weaponry, including US-made Patriot missile systems, to Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump announced an agreement between Ukraine and NATO on July 14 allowing European countries to purchase American arms, including Patriots, for Ukraine.

The support comes through NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, which coordinates funding for Kyiv’s most urgent battlefield needs.

Zelensky said that the country is further “working to secure new contributions from partners to the PURL program”, which will serve as a focus for next week.

Ukraine’s has seen rapid success in the country’s domestic weapons production in 2025.

Zelensky previously said on April 16 that more than 40 per cent of the weapons used at the front line are made in Ukraine.