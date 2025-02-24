Zilla Panchayat CEO Anand K Takes Firm Stand Against Begging Disguised as Transgenders

Mangaluru: In a significant move to address social issues surrounding transgender rights and exploitation, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anand K convened various district committee meetings of the Women and Child Development Department at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on February 24. During these discussions, he emphasized the importance of addressing burgeoning concerns related to individuals posing as transgenders for begging and illicit activities.

Anand K highlighted the validity of ongoing initiatives, such as the Dhanashree Scheme, aimed at supporting HIV-infected women, and the Chetana Yojana, which focuses on aiding marginalized women. He urged that awareness about these project benefits be disseminated effectively to potential beneficiaries. Furthermore, he stressed the need for the establishment of proper identification for transgender individuals in the district, calling for dedicated programs that facilitate the verification and issuance of official documents such as identity cards, bank passbooks, ration cards, voter IDs, Aadhaar cards, and access to insurance benefits. Notably, he advocated for providing housing assistance under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana.

During the meeting, CEO Anand K addressed allegations that individuals from other states were masquerading as transgender persons to engage in begging and prostitution, underlining that prompt action must be taken to curb these activities. He instructed police officials to act judiciously, ensuring that the public is safeguarded from harassment under the guise of begging.

In addition, Anand K advocated for enhanced awareness of HIV infections, proposing the implementation of educational programs across schools and colleges. He underlined the necessity of educating both the public and students regarding HIV, emphasizing the critical importance of awareness in combating the stigma surrounding the disease.

Further underscoring his commitment to child welfare, Anand K declared that children below the age of 18 should not be employed in any workplace. He proposed the installation of self-declaration boards in restaurants and hotels to affirm compliance with this regulation. Additionally, the CEO called for comprehensive discussions on issues such as domestic violence, human trafficking, and other forms of atrocities against women and children during every Gram Sabha meeting.

The meeting saw the participation of Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr G Santhosh Kumar, along with various officials from the Women and Child Development Department and Child Development Project Officers from Mangaluru, Bantwal, Belthangady, Vittal, Puttur, and Sullia.