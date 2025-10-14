Zubeen Garg’s death: Three more Assamese NRIs to appear before SIT

Guwahati: At least three more Assamese expats, who were present at the yacht party in Singapore during the final moments of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, are set to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday, officials said.

A senior official said on Tuesday that three Assamese expatriates based in Singapore — Sushmita Goswami, Debojyoti Hazarika, and Pratim Bhuyan — are scheduled to appear before the SIT to record their statements.

Another NRI, Wajid Ahmed, could not attend the session due to his Singaporean citizenship.

Meanwhile, two Assamese expats, Tanmoy Phukan and Abhimanyu Talukdar, who were also present at the yacht, also appeared today before the SIT of Assam Police.

According to official sources, the SIT is examining the roles of Tanmoy Phukan and Abhimanyu Talukdar, both of whom are said to have played key parts in arranging the ill-fated event.

Phukan is believed to have been responsible for booking the yacht, while Talukdar, who serves as the President of the Assam Association in Singapore, was reportedly involved in coordinating the party.

According to sources, investigators have recorded their detailed statements, which could shed crucial light on the sequence of events leading up to Garg’s death and the identities of those present during the private gathering.

So far, the SIT has recorded statements from seven Assamese NRIs in connection with the case.

Earlier, Jalongsat Narjari, Parikshit Sharma and Siddharth Bora appeared before the investigation team. Moreover, Bhaskarjyoti Dutta, another Assamese NRI based in Singapore, also presented himself at the CID office and was interrogated, officials confirmed.

The ongoing probe, supervised at the highest levels of the Assam Police, is being carried out under multiple legal channels, including coordination with Singaporean authorities through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).

Investigators are seeking to reconstruct the events surrounding the singer’s final hours on September 19 — the day he reportedly faced breathing difficulties while on the yacht — and to determine whether any foul play was involved.

The case continues to draw widespread public attention, with fans and cultural figures across the Northeast demanding a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the untimely death of one of Assam’s most beloved voices.