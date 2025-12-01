10-man Chelsea hold Arsenal to 1-1 draw in Premiere League

London: Premier League leader Arsenal was held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea dominated the opening half an hour as Arsenal struggled to pose the home side problems and the Blues created a number of chances.

The game changed on 38 minutes when Moises Caicedo saw a straight red for a tackle on Mikel Merino and the visitors enjoyed more of the ball in the second period.

But the Blues continued to pose a threat and were more than equal to Arsenal even with a man less, as they went in search of all three points.

Trevoh Chalobah headed Chelsea in front, as he glanced in Reece James’ corner just after half time, before Mikel Merino equalised around the hour mark and neither team could ultimately find the winner, as Chelsea limited the Gunners to just eight shots at goal, their lowest amount in the Premier League this season.

Earlier, Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 at Crystal Palace, ending a five-year wait for a league victory at Selhurst Park.

Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead with a twice-taken first-half penalty, before Joshua Zirkzee equalized and Mason Mount struck the winner.

Liverpool won 2-0 at West Ham as coach Arne Slot left Mohamed Salah on the bench for the first time in a league match under his tenure. Alexander Isak broke the deadlock in the 60th minute, and Cody Gakpo sealed the points in stoppage time after Lucas Paqueta was sent off in the 84th.

Aston Villa edged Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the Midlands derby thanks to Boubacar Kamara’s second goal for the club, while Brighton moved into European places with a 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest through goals from Maxim De Cuyper on halftime and 19-year-old Stefanos Tzimas late on.