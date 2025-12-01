Job Fair and Centralized Walk-in-Interview for Graduates, Engineers and Diploma holders at Sahyadri Campus

Board of Apprenticeship Training (Southern Region) Chennai and Directorate of Technical Education, Government of Karnataka, Bangalore, jointly with Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management Mangaluru will be organizing a Centralized Walk-in Interview at Sahyadri Campus, Mangaluru on Friday 5th December 2025 for Graduates, Engineers and Diploma holders.

More than 10 companies are offering full time regular job offers

Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR) is an autonomous body under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development. The erstwhile Ministry of Education, Government of India, initiated a `Practical Training Stipendiary Scheme’ with the objective of providing practical training to fresh Graduates, Engineers and Diploma holders.

Centralized Walk-in-Interview

Requirement: Apprentice Trainees

Date: 5th December 2025

Reporting time: 8.30 AM onwards

Venue: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru

Branches: Graduates in Engineering (B.E., / B.Tech) All Branches of Engineering

Diploma Holders in Engineering (Any Branch of Engineering)

Graduates in General Stream (B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., B.B.A., B.C.A., etc.,)

Diploma Holder in General Stream -having passed out in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 pass-out batches.

Companies participating in Walk-in-Interview: Manipal Group, Winman, Blackfrog, Amar Infraprojects, The Shoolin Group, Rinex, United Rubber, RDL, Results-CX, Brevera, iWave, LTG Infrastructure, People Inc, Get Set Hire Pvt. Ltd., Kaynes Technology India Ltd., Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd., Poojaya Security and Manpower Services Pvt. Ltd., System Controls Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., JD Infolabs Medcare Solutions, Pyome Infra Solutions Pvt. Ltd., S R N Mehta CBSE School, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), Autotronics Services, NABFINS Ltd., INDO MIM Pvt. Ltd., Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL), and Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (MESCOM).

For any further queries kindly contact: 0824-2277766