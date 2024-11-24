100 crore trees in five months: PM Modi lauds Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign success

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the 116th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, announced that 100 crore trees have been planted under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign within just five months.

He also shed light on the declining sparrow population and highlighted efforts by organisations working to raise awareness and restore biodiversity.

“I now want to share with you one such achievement of the country which will make you happy and proud, and if you have not done it, you will probably regret it,” PM Modi said.

“A few months ago, we started the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign. People from all over the country participated in this campaign with great enthusiasm. I am very happy to tell you that this campaign has crossed the important milestone of planting 100 crore trees. 100 crore trees, that too, in just five months,” he added.

He credited this remarkable achievement to the tireless efforts of citizens and revealed that the campaign is now spreading to other countries. Sharing an instance from his recent visit to Guyana, PM Modi mentioned that Guyana’s President Irfan Ali and his family also participated in the campaign.

Highlighting some significant milestones under the campaign, he said, “In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, more than 12 lakh trees were planted in just 24 hours, turning the barren area of Revati Hills into a green zone. In Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, a team of women set a record by planting 25,000 trees in an hour. Mothers planted trees in the name of their mothers, inspiring others too.”

He noted that various organisations are aligning their efforts with local needs, planting medicinal plants, and creating ecosystems to support biodiversity. In Bihar, women from the Jeevika Self-Help Group are running a campaign to plant 75 lakh fruit trees to generate future income.

Inviting people to join the campaign, PM Modi said, “By planting a tree in the name of your mother, you can keep her presence alive forever. Share your journey with a selfie on mygov.in.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the near-endangered status of sparrows due to urbanisation. He urged citizens to work towards bringing the bird back into their surroundings.

“All of you must have seen sparrows chirping on rooftops or trees during your childhood. Sparrows are known as Kuruvi in Tamil and Malayalam, Pichhuka in Telugu, and Gubbi in Kannada. Today, they are hardly visible in cities. Some children have only seen sparrows in pictures or videos. Unique efforts are being made to bring this bird back into our lives,” he said.

PM Modi shared the efforts of Chennai’s Kudugal Trust, which engages schoolchildren to build nests for sparrows.

“The organisation teaches children how to create small wooden houses for sparrows, complete with food and shelter arrangements. Over the last four years, they have prepared 10,000 nests, leading to an increase in sparrow populations in surrounding areas,” he noted.

He also praised the ‘Early Bird’ campaign in Mysuru, Karnataka, which runs a special library and distributes ‘Nature Education Kits’ to cultivate responsibility toward nature among children.

“This organisation takes children from cities to villages to introduce them to birds. Their efforts have helped children recognise various bird species and foster a deeper connection with nature,” PM Modi added.

Concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister encouraged listeners to replicate these efforts in their communities. “By taking inspiration from these initiatives, sparrows and other birds can once again become a part of our daily lives,” he said.