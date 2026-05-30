Punjab BJP chief Dhillon always considered close to Capt Amarinder, says CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said state BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon was always considered close to Capt Amarinder Singh and “now both leaders appear to have parted ways”.

“Kewal Singh Dhillon was always considered close to Capt Amarinder Singh. Now, both leaders appear to have parted ways, and the reasons for this change are known only to them. It remains a mystery why there is a loss of warmth between the two,” the Chief Minister told the media.

He was responding to a media query over the assertion of former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh, who distanced himself from the appointment of Dhillon as the party president, saying he had no role in the decision taken by the party leadership.

The Chief Minister said Capt Amarinder Singh had supported Dhillon when he contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Sangrur.

“Even Independent candidates have secured more seats than the BJP. The people of Punjab have pushed the BJP to the fifth position. The verdict clearly reflects the rejection of its negative agenda by the people,” said CM Mann on the elections of civic bodies that favoured AAP.

Expressing confidence about the future political landscape of the state, the Chief Minister said, “It is crystal clear that in the next Vidhan Sabha elections, Congress, the Akalis and the BJP will be fighting for the second, third and fourth positions, while AAP will comfortably form the government with the blessings and support of the people.”

He said, stunned by their crushing defeat in the municipal elections, the Opposition parties have resorted to questioning what he described as the most peaceful, free and transparent civic polls ever conducted in the state.

Mann said the government ensured that these civic polls were conducted in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner. “State government employees who discharged their duties sincerely for the smooth conduct of these elections deserve accolades. However, the Opposition is unable to digest its humiliating defeat and is now making a hoarse cry over the results.”

He pointed out that the fairness of the elections was evident from the fact that Opposition candidates had also emerged victorious in several wards and local bodies, including in contests decided by very narrow margins. “The transparency of these elections can be judged from the fact that in several pockets, opposition candidates won seats, some even by thin margins. This clearly shows that the elections reflected the genuine will of the people,” CM Mann added.

He said that Opposition parties have repeatedly been rejected by the people of Punjab because they have failed to offer any positive agenda. “Over the past four years, people across Punjab have solidly stood by AAP and its pro-people policies. We have won every by-election, panchayat election, Zila Parishad election, civic poll and other electoral contests with the active support of the people. These results reflect the immense faith that Punjabis have reposed in our Government,” added the Chief Minister.