102 is a smashing reply to all lies: Assam CM’s wife Riniki Bhuyan on Pawan Khera’s allegations

Guwahati: After Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the Assam Chief Minister for the second consecutive time, his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma on Tuesday remarked that the BJP-led alliance’s victory in 102 seats in the state Assembly polls is a “smashing reply” to the “false claims” made against her. She was referring to the allegations made by Congress leader Pawan Khera in the run up to the Assembly election.

With a landslide victory, the BJP-led NDA formed the government in the state for the third straight time.

Speaking to IANS, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma expressed her gratitude to people for again placing their trust in the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government and her husband, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Reacting to Congress leader Pawan Khera’s allegations against her, Sharma said: “The people of Assam are more progressive. They have come beyond the stage of personal attacks and no longer believe in false claims of building castles in the air.”

“It has proved that 102 is a good, smashing reply to all the lies,” she said referring to the BJP-led alliance’s victory with 102 seats out of Assam’s 126 Assembly constituencies.

Leading up to the Assembly polls, the Assam CM’s wife was accused of allegedly possessing foreign passports by Khera.

The charge made by the Congress leader was strongly denied by the Chief Minister and his family.

Further, Sharma said: “Right now in Assam, people no longer believe in personal politics, personal agendas, or false narratives. Change and developmental progress are the words.”

“People rejected all the false allegations and said that they want futuristic development which is reflected in 102 seats,” she added.

Expressing her happiness, the Assam CM’s daughter Sukanya Sarma said: “I am extremely grateful to everyone who has believed in my dad. My dad has worked day in and day out for this.”

Meanwhile, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Himanta Biswa Sarma at a grand swearing-in ceremony held at Khanapara in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several top BJP and NDA leaders.

Along with Sarma, five Ministers were also sworn into the new Council of Ministers. Former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Charan Boro and senior BJP leader Ajanta Neog took oath as Ministers.