Will hand over PM Modi security lapse case to NIA if sought: K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday said the state government would hand over the investigation into the alleged security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Bengaluru to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if the Central agency formally sought the case.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said the state police were already investigating the matter and declined to reveal further details at this stage.

“One person had made a call claiming that a bomb had been planted at the Art of Living Centre ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. He has been arrested and is being questioned,” he said.

Referring to the recovery of gelatin sticks along the Prime Minister’s convoy route, the Home Minister said police had secured all the materials and were conducting an investigation.

“There is a possibility of NIA officials joining the probe. I have learnt that the NIA has sought the case for investigation. If they formally ask for it, we will grant permission,” he said.

Parameshwara stated that security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s programmes are jointly handled by Central security agencies and the state government.

“High-level security is always provided during the Prime Minister’s programmes. The state government also makes arrangements according to the prescribed guidelines. The suspicious materials were detected nearly two hours before the programme commenced, which reflects good work by the police,” he said.

However, he added that no conclusions could be drawn until the investigation was completed.

“Only after the probe is completed and details emerge can the information be shared with the media,” he stated.

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s stay on declaring a BJP candidate as the winner in the Sringeri recount case, Parameshwara said discrepancies in vote counting needed to be examined seriously.

“If one candidate gains 250 additional votes after recounting, it means the counting process was not conducted properly. The officials responsible should be identified, and action should be taken,” he said.

He noted that candidates from both parties had approached the courts over the issue and added that the Supreme Court had currently stayed the declaration based on its assessment of the counting process.

Parameshwara also said allegations made by Congress workers regarding tampering would be investigated with the assistance of forensic experts and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Regarding the Bengaluru civic body elections, the Home Minister said the government was also keen on conducting the polls at the earliest, but procedural issues needed to be corrected first.

“We also want the elections to be held early. However, if there are mistakes in the process, they must be rectified. Since the census work is underway, adequate workforce arrangements are also required. Conducting elections is our responsibility, and it will be done,” he said.

Speaking about public transport infrastructure, Parameshwara said the government was promoting greater use of public transportation and highlighted the proposed Bengaluru–Tumakuru Metro project.

“A feasibility study has already been conducted, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is expected by next week. If implemented, nearly one lakh commuters travelling between Bengaluru and Tumakuru will benefit, and the traffic burden on Bengaluru will reduce,” he said.

Parameshwara also defended the rural employment guarantee scheme introduced during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying it was designed to provide employment opportunities and support development works.

“The programme was introduced to provide jobs for unemployed people while also supporting development activities. The Centre had always supported it as a flagship national programme implemented across states,” he said.

He criticised attempts to discontinue the scheme, citing corruption allegations.

“They are citing rampant corruption and underutilisation as reasons. But if corruption has taken place, administrative measures can correct it, and action can be taken against those responsible. The entire programme should not be discontinued,” he said.



