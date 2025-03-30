11 coaches of Bangalore-Kamakhya Express derail in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, 11 coaches of the Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Express derailed near the Cuttack-Nergundi Railway Section of the Khurda Road Division of the East Coast Railway on Sunday.

The mishap reportedly took place at around 11:54 am on Sunday. Upon receiving the information, the officials of East Coast Railway (ECoR), Cuttack District collector, fire services personnel and local police officials rushed to the spot and engaged in rescue and restoration work.

The officials of East Coast Railway (ECoR) are yet to confirm the loss of lives or number of persons injured due to the derailment. However, sources claimed that one passenger died in the mishap.

Meanwhile, some passengers have also reportedly sustained injuries.

Speaking on the accident, the Chief Public Relations Officer of ECoR, Ashok Kumar Mishra said, “Today, at around 11.54 am, we got the information that on the Kamakhya-bound Bangalore-Kamakhya (12551) superfast AC Express has derailed in Nirgundi-Kandarpur section near Nirgundi in Cuttack. As per initial reports, no passengers are injured in the accident.”

Mishra further added that as per the protocol, the Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) and Accident Relief Medical Vans (ARMVs) from the Khurda Road division were immediately sent to the site.

The ECoR CPRO also said the central and state government agencies working in emergency response were also informed immediately. He added that the General Manager of ECoR along with other senior officials have also reached the accident spot.

“Our main priority currently is to make arrangements to ensure the passengers stranded there reach their destination railway stations. The emergency control room has opened to ensure they reach their destinations soon,” added Mishra.

He also said that adequate manpower has also been mobilised for restoration work to bring normalcy on the route at the earliest.

A Special Train is being arranged to send stranded passengers of the affected train to their destination.

He, however, said that the causes behind the derailment can only be revealed after initial investigation into the mishap.

Following the derailment, these trains have been diverted: 12822 Dhauli Express (BRAG), 12875 Neelachal Express (BBS), and 22606 Purulia SF Express (RTN).

The Railways also released helpline numbers: Bhubaneswar – 8114382371, Bhadrak -9437443469, Cuttack – 7205149591, Palasa – 9237105480, Jajpur Keonjhar Road – 9124639558.



