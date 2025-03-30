Talapady – Mangalore National Highway Repair – Use Alternate Route

Mangaluru: The National Highways Authority of India will be undertaking major repair work for 30 days from 01-04-2025 to 30-04-2025 on the old Netravati bridge of National Highway 66 (Talapady – Mangalore city bound), which connects Mangalore city to the state of Kerala.

For this purpose, a two-way traffic system will be implemented on one bridge (Mangalore city to Talapady bound) for vehicle movement. This will result in increased traffic congestion on the said highway from Pumpwell to Tokkottu.

Therefore, as there is a possibility of increased traffic congestion during the days when repair work is underway on the old Netravati bridge, all vehicle drivers/riders and the public traveling via the Netravati bridge are requested to drive cautiously and avoid vehicular traffic on this route during peak hours.

Alternative routes available for public use: Local light vehicles/two-wheelers traveling from Mudipu-Konaje-Deralakatte towards Mangalore city can travel via Konaje – Harekal (Bridge) – Adyar to Mangalore.

Local two-wheelers/light vehicles traveling from Mangalore towards Konaje-Mudipu-Deralakatte should travel via Adyar-Harekal (Bridge).

Vehicles traveling from Talapady, Ullal towards Bangalore – Uppinangady – Puttur – Sullia should take a right turn from Tokkottu and travel via Mudipu – Boliyar – Melkar. Vehicles traveling from B.C. Road towards Talapady and Kerala should travel via Melkar – Mudipu – Tokkottu.