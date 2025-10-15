12-year-old Bengaluru Student Akshara Sangeeth Launches Debut Storybook, ‘Sprout’s Big Dream’

Bengaluru: In a remarkable literary debut, 12-year-old Akshara Sangeeth, a student at Sri Kumaran Children’s Home, has entered the literary world with the launch of her first storybook, “Sprout’s Big Dream.” The young author, daughter of Bangalore-based medical professional and social media influencer Sangeeth Kumar and Mrs. Kalpana Ramu, has demonstrated a passion for storytelling from an early age.

Akshara’s affinity for stories, poems, and imaginative narratives has shaped her perspective, fostering a belief that every element of nature holds a unique tale waiting to be unveiled. This profound connection to the world around her has served as a wellspring of inspiration for her writing.

“Sprout’s Big Dream” conveys an inspiring message centered on the virtues of perseverance and patience, emphasizing that “Success takes time and effort. Never give up, even when things get tough.” The narrative reflects Akshara’s conviction that even the most modest beginnings, when nurtured with hope and dedication, can flourish into remarkable achievements.

Akshara dedicates her time to crafting short stories and poems that impart simple yet impactful messages of kindness, the pursuit of dreams, and the importance of perseverance. Her aspiration is to continue creating stories that evoke joy, contemplation, and self-belief in her readers.

In a gesture of goodwill, Akshara has made “Sprout’s Big Dream” accessible to all children free of charge. The book can be downloaded via the following link: (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Mdk16TiYShQDt9aZX-YhzOCpIimIf7p_/view?usp=sharing⁠)

Well-wishers and readers are encouraged to support the young author by contacting her at aksharaskk@gmail.com? or 94004 83000.