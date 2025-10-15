Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha Visits Fr. L.M. Pinto Hospital During Pastoral Visit

Badyar: The Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, undertook a two-day pastoral visit to St. Raphael Church in Badyar on October 11th and 12th, 2025. As part of this visit, the Bishop made a significant stop at Fr. L.M. Pinto Hospital in Badyar on October 11th, 2025.

Upon his arrival, Bishop Saldanha was greeted with a warm welcome by Fr. Roshan Crasta, the administrator of Fr. L.M. Pinto Hospital, and the hospital staff. A brief prayer service was held to commence the visit, setting a tone of reverence and gratitude.

Following the prayer service, Bishop Saldanha, accompanied by Fr. Ivan Ashwin D’Souza, secretary to the Bishop, and Fr. Roshan Crasta, proceeded to bless the various departments of the hospital, invoking divine grace and healing upon the institution and its patients.

Subsequently, a stage program was organized to formally acknowledge the Bishop’s visit. During the program, Fr. Roshan Crasta extended felicitations to Bishop Saldanha on behalf of the hospital staff and management, expressing their gratitude for his presence and support.

In his address, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha commended the doctors, nurses, and all the staff of Fr. L.M. Pinto Hospital for their selfless service and compassionate care extended to patients suffering from a wide range of ailments. He acknowledged the dedication and commitment of the hospital personnel in providing quality healthcare to the community.

Administrator Fr. Roshan Crasta delivered a welcoming address, expressing his joy and appreciation for the Bishop’s visit and highlighting the importance of the hospital’s mission in serving the sick and needy.

The program was skillfully conducted by Mrs. Veera D’Souza, who ensured the smooth flow of events. Sr. Janet, the Nursing Superintendent, provided a comprehensive introduction of Bishop Saldanha to the hospital staff, acquainting them with his background and contributions to the diocese.

Miss Ashwini delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event and acknowledging the significance of the Bishop’s visit.

Mrs. Premalatha Frank, Vice President of Badyar Church, along with members of the parish council and finance council, were also present for the program, demonstrating the close ties between the church and the hospital.

The event concluded with refreshments served to all attendees, fostering a sense of community and fellowship. The Bishop’s visit served as a source of inspiration and encouragement for the staff of Fr. L.M. Pinto Hospital, reinforcing their commitment to providing compassionate and quality healthcare to the people of Badyar and its surrounding areas.