14 Apostolic Carmel Sisters make their Final Religious Profession at Maryhill

Mangaluru: The congregation of the Apostolic Carmel had the celebration of Final Religious Profession of 14 sisters on Saturday, December 09, 2023 at Presentation Convent, Maryhill.

Srs Rosy Stella, Jilu Joseph, Anushiya, Maria Niveka, Sudeshika, Justina, Nithya DSouza, Jema Toppo, Mariam Lakra, Mary Florencia, Sonali Sujata Xess, Mary Anushika, Mary Sunidhi and Mary Prakriti committed themselves totally to Jesus their spouse through the evangelical counsels of chastity, poverty and obedience in the presence of Sr Maria Nirmalini, the Superior General, the sisters, priests and the family members.

Rt Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese officiated at the solemn Eucharist along with other 14 priests. In his homily, quoting from the 1st reading, he spoke of the love of God who loves us unconditionally. It says even when we were sinners God loved us which gives us hope to love one another as God loves us. He cited that God has fallen in love with today’s 14 sisters and has called them to be partners with Him in spreading this most important commandment “Love”.

The Superior General of the Apostolic Carmel Sr Maria Nirmalini A.C, accepted their vows in the name of the Church. For this solemn celebration, sisters of the generalate team, provincial superiors of the different provinces, the sisters, the family members of the finally professed sisters from different parts of India, their parish priests and well wishers gathered along with them in a spirit of thanksgiving to witness and share the joy of these 14 brides. Sr Nithya DSouza expressed words of gratitude to the Bishop, priests, Superior General and all who walked with them during their period of training.

After the Mass, the celebrants of this great day were ushered into the school auditorium which was splendidly and artistically decorated in tune with the celebration. The felicitation programme commenced with a welcome dance followed by a greeting song by the novices for the audacious step taken by these 14 sisters in offering themselves totally to the Lord and for His service in the Church. As the sisters were introduced to the audience, Sr Maria Nirmalini felicitated them with a garland and welcomed them to the family of the Apostolic Carmel. Sr Nirmalini in her address congratulated the sisters for their loving response to the unconditional love of God. She advised them to enlarge the inner space of their tents so as to be loved by Jesus more and more by listening to the voice of God every day, by letting go in following the poor and the poorest in the society and living dedicatedly by being faithful to God’s call.

She also thanked the parents and family members of these young brides for giving them to the Apostolic Carmel and requested them to support them through their prayers and wishes. She requested both the priests and the families to work for vocations to the church and the Apostolic Carmel for the spread of the Gospel. The fellowship meal that followed gave space and time for the brides of the day to bond with their loved ones and sisters of the Congregation.

Kindly click on the link to get a glimpse of the ceremony –