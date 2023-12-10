Altercation between 2 Boat Construction Workers in Tannirbhavi, One Gets Stabbed to Death

Mangaluru: As per police reports, an altercation between two boat construction workers had taken place at their accommodation in Tannirbhavi beach area.on Saturday, 9 December 2023 night. It is learnt that the victim, Binu (41), a resident of Kollam, Kerala, was engaged in boat repair/construction work, while another worker, Johnson, aged 52, a resident of Talliparamba, Kerala, was employed at the same site in the similar job. Both individuals resided in separate temporary rooms at the worksite.

On Saturday evening, a minor altercation occurred between the two workers. Later that night, under the influence of alcohol, Johnson allegedly stabbed Binoy while he was asleep in his room. Tragically, Binoy succumbed to his injuries, which included a single stab wound.

The accused, Johnson, has been arrested, and a case is in the process of being registered at Panambur Police Station. Police are doing more investigation into this incident.