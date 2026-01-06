15-year-old boy held in Punjab for spying, sharing confidential data with Pakistan

Chandigarh: A 15-year-old boy was detained from Pathankot in Punjab by the police for “spying” and allegedly sharing confidential data via social media, prompting a state-wide alert for similar espionage activities involving children.

Officials said on Tuesday that the boy, a resident of Jammu’s Samba district, was allegedly sending critical and sensitive information related to India to ISI handlers based in Pakistan for the past one year.

He is also accused of sharing photos and information on sensitive military locations. The police said chats and call records were recovered from his mobile.

Police said he believed that his father had been murdered, which made him emotionally vulnerable.

Senior Superintendent of Police Daljinder Singh Dhillon, who is posted in Pathankot, told the media that the police have taken the boy in custody after receiving information that he had been supplying information related to the security of the nation to the frontal organisations of terror agencies, ISI, and Pakistan military officers.

He said the boy fell into the trap of Pakistani agencies through social media, as he was suspicious that his father had been murdered, which affected him mentally.

Following surveillance and technical analysis that linked his communications to Pakistan-based handlers, the minor was taken into custody, said media reports.

During questioning, the police found that the boy was not working alone. Officials suspect several other children may be in touch with ISI operatives.

Owing to this, alerts have been sent to police stations across the state to stay alert and identify other children who may have been targeted. Also, his arrest has raised concerns among the Indian security agencies as investigations suspect the ISI is attempting to target and recruit young children for espionage activities. This trend may pose a significant security risk, admitted a senior Punjab Police officer.