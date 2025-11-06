150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’: PM Modi to kick off year-long commemoration tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of the National Song “Vande Mataram” on Friday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, an official said.

The Prime Minister will also release a Commemorative Stamp and Coin on the occasion. This programme marks the formal launch of a year-long nationwide commemoration till November 7, 2026, celebrating 150 years of this timeless composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, which inspired the freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

The celebrations will witness mass singing of the full version of “Vande Mataram” at around 9.50 a.m. across public places with participation of citizens, in conjunction with the main programme, said a statement.

The year 2025 marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram. The national song was written during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami, which was on November 7 in 1875.

Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal “Bangadarshan” as part of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s novel Anandamath.

The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India’s awakening spirit of unity and self-respect. It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly will also organise a special programme on Friday to commemorate the 150th Anniversary of the National Song.

Speaker Vijender Gupta will unveil a commemorative plaque celebrating the milestone, said an official statement.

The event will also feature a cultural programme by artists from the Sahitya Kala Parishad, highlighting the spirit of patriotism and unity inspired by “Vande Mataram”.

To mark the celebration, the Delhi Legislative Assembly building will be illuminated in the colours of the National Flag in the evening.

Gupta said, “Vande Mataram” is not merely a song — it is the soul of India’s freedom movement and a timeless ode to our motherland.”

“The Delhi Legislative Assembly is proud to honour 150 years of this national treasure, which continues to inspire unity, sacrifice, and patriotism among all Indians. By commemorating this historic milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to the ideals and spirit that shaped our nation,” he said.