From chicken curry to CM Kerala timeline, Congress MP Benny Behanan reveals it all

Kochi: While Kerala continues to wait for the Congress high command to “cook up” a Chief Minister, the aroma of a much more successful preparation floated through St. George’s Forane Church at Edappally on Tuesday, the famed feast day of St. George, where chicken curry, unlike politics, was moving exactly on schedule.

Popularly known as Edappally Church, the centuries-old Syro-Malabar pilgrimage centre dedicated to St. George attracts nearly five million devotees annually.

And among the many unique offerings made here, ranging from gold to eggs and even live chicken, perhaps the most beloved tradition is the grand preparation of chicken curry by devotees themselves.

From early morning onwards, giant vessels, heaps of spices, and an army of volunteers took over the church premises.

Devotees chopped onions with spiritual dedication, stirred curry with divine patience, and packed portions for the thousands who would later carry the blessed delicacy back home.

And right in the middle of this holy culinary operation stood senior Congress MP Benny Behanan, sleeves rolled up and fully immersed in the preparation, accompanied by family members.

“Ever since I became the MLA from Thrikkakara in 2011, I have been attending this ritual because this church was part of my constituency. I am happy I could continue the tradition this year, too,” Behanan said, while expertly navigating giant ladles and steaming pots.

But with Kerala politics currently simmering hotter than the curry itself, it did not take long for someone to throw in the inevitable question: Who will finally become Chief Minister?

Behanan, without missing a beat, delivered the punch line of the day. “Chicken curry and Chief Minister making are totally different things. Chicken curry we can prepare here. But Chief Ministers are prepared only by expert political cooks in Delhi,” he quipped, triggering loud laughter from devotees gathered around.

Then came the knockout line. “In fact, it is doubtful whether Kerala will get a new Chief Minister before today’s chicken curry is fully cooked and eaten,” he said, as even party workers struggled to suppress their laughter.

The Congress MP, however, assured everyone that the social media trolls mocking the delay would hopefully end in a day or two.

Till then, it appears Kerala has at least one certainty: the chicken curry at Edappally will be ready before the Chief Minister.