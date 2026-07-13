17-year-old boy stabbed to death in South Delhi; three accused held

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy died after being allegedly stabbed during a violent altercation in the Molarband area of South Delhi’s Badarpur. Police have apprehended three accused in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects.

According to Delhi Police, information about the incident was received through DD No. 94A at Police Station Badarpur at around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The alert was conveyed by local beat staff, who reported a stabbing incident near Pandey Medical Store in Gali No. 4 on the 40-Foot Road in Molarband.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim, a resident of Molarband Extension, had allegedly been called to the location by the brother of a girl with whom he was reportedly in a relationship.

Police said the teenager reached the spot along with three friends. Soon after, an altercation broke out between the two groups. During the confrontation, the victim was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and sustained multiple stab injuries to his chest and abdomen.

Following the assault, local residents rushed the injured boy to the AIIMS Trauma Centre with public assistance. He was admitted in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

After receiving information about the incident, police teams reached the crime scene. The Delhi Police Crime Team conducted a detailed inspection and collected evidence from the spot as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of law, and an investigation has been initiated. Police said three accused have been apprehended in connection with the murder.

Authorities added that multiple police teams are conducting raids to trace and arrest the remaining accused involved in the incident.

The motive behind the attack is believed to be linked to the victim’s relationship with a girl, though investigators are examining all aspects of the case.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.