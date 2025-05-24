1990 invasion of Kuwait was an act of terror: Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday described the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990 as a type of ‘act of terror’, likening it to the Pahalgam terror attack against which a diplomatic outreach has been launched by India in the Gulf countries.

Dubey, who landed in the Gulf as part of a delegation travelling to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, told media before departure that India is trying to reach out to Muslim nations which have themselves suffered due to terrorism.

“You are aware that a very bid war was fought for Kuwait in 1991. That was also terrorism…it was internal… Iraq tried to occupy it,” he said, highlighting that these issues will be the focus of the delegation, which aims to expose the misdeeds of Pakistan over the past 78 years.

Dubey also expressed confidence that the world will appreciate the Indian stand against terror. “By the time our delegations return to India, the global atmosphere would be against Pakistan, and we would take a step closer to getting it declared a terrorist nation,” he said.

The 56-year-old BJP MP also highlighted the tougher anti-terror doctrine adopted by India after 2014.

India of 2025 has completely redefined its policy against terror, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that terrorists, their masters, and the governments that support them will be judged by the same yardstick, he said.

Dubey also hailed the government’s decision to give a free hand to the armed forces to act against terrorists or Pakistani military men masquerading as terrorists.

“Indian forces’ ability to destroy terror hubs in Pakistan and its air bases without entering its airspace has also demonstrated that the country is not going to be deterred by any nuclear blackmail,” said the BJP MP from Godda constituency in Jharkhand.