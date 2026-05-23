19th Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 51,000 appointment letters today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly-appointed youth in various government departments and organisations at the 19th Rozgar Mela on Saturday.

The letters will be distributed via video-conferencing, and PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In keeping with the Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritising employment generation, the Rozgar Mela is a major initiative aimed at translating this vision into reality. Since its inception, around 12 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through 18 Rozgar Melas organised across the country.

The 19th Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country. The newly recruited candidates, selected from all parts of India, will be joining various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, including the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Department of Higher Education, among others.

During the 18th Rozgar Mela held in January, PM Modi emphasised that connecting youth with skills and providing them employment and self-employment opportunities have been the priority of the government.

The Prime Minister had said that the Rozgar Mela was launched to bring government recruitments into mission mode, and over the years, it has become an institution. Through this initiative, lakhs of young people have received appointment letters in various government departments.

“India today is among the youngest nations in the world, and the government is consistently striving to create new opportunities for the youth both domestically and globally,” the Prime Minister had said.

He had noted that the government was entering into trade and mobility agreements with numerous countries, which were opening countless new opportunities for young Indians.

PM Modi had pointed out that in recent times, India has made unprecedented investments in modern infrastructure, leading to increased employment across construction-related sectors.

He observed that India’s startup ecosystem is expanding rapidly, with nearly two lakh registered startups employing over 21 lakh youth.

He remarked that Digital India has expanded a new economy, with India emerging as a global hub in animation, digital media, and several other sectors.