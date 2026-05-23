Maharashtra emerges data centre capital with Rs 16.69 lakh crore investment pipeline

Mumbai: In a major boost to India’s digital infrastructure, Maharashtra has firmly positioned itself as the premier destination for technology investments.

According to official data released on Friday by the state Industries department and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the state’s data centre portfolio has surged to an unprecedented Rs 16.69 lakh crore in total investment pipeline.

The comprehensive state portfolio tracks 44 mega projects that are set to generate more than 1,46,000 direct employment opportunities and deliver a massive combined IT capacity of nearly 23,800 MW.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who chaired a review meeting on Friday, said that the state is moving ahead rapidly in the data centre sector and becoming one of the largest data centre investment hubs in the country.

“Currently, the data centre project in the state is in the ‘Investment in Progress’ stage and a large amount of investment is expected from it. Along with this, the energy and water required for this data centre are available in abundance in Maharashtra,” he added.

The Chief Minister directed that more emphasis should be placed on simplifying the process and increasing the availability and distribution of space to complete this project on time and within the stipulated time frame.

The state’s data centre development strategy is split across active construction and upcoming pipelines.

“There are currently 28 projects actively under construction, representing Rs 7.77 lakh crore in committed capital. This active phase alone has already generated 99,325 jobs. An additional 16 projects are currently in the planning stage. This sector accounts for Rs 8.91 lakh crore in capital pipeline and is projected to create 46,830 future jobs,” the Industries department said.

A review of the Offer Letter Status shows overwhelming investor confidence.

Letters of Intent (LoIs) have already been issued for 28 projects, locking in 74 per cent of the investment value (Rs 1,246,255 crore).

Meanwhile, 13 projects (22 per cent value or Rs 372,900 crore) are actively under processing, and only three projects (4 per cent value or Rs 66,200 crore) are yet to receive formal applications.

To facilitate these massive infrastructure requirements, the state has actively streamlined land acquisition.

A total of 31,879 MW of capacity across 44 projects has been mapped to specific land requirement.

Geographically, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and surrounding corridors remain the focal point of this digital boom.

The Navi Mumbai Hub leads the charge with an investment of Rs 3.48 lakh crore (4,040 MW across seven projects), followed closely by the Taloja Corridor with Rs 1.31 lakh crore (3,770 MW across four projects). Together, Navi Mumbai and Taloja account for nearly 28 per cent of the total committed investment.

Other notable hubs include Panvel South (Rs 1.20 lakh crore), Solapur (Rs 1.14 lakh crore), and the Pune Cluster (Rs 0.84 lakh crore).

Recognising that data centres are resource-intensive, the state has conducted an extensive Water Availability and Infrastructure Assessment.

The total estimated water demand for these hubs sits at 856 MLD (Million Liters per Day).

At present, 70.2 per cent (601 MLD) of the required water supply is active or in progress, while 29.8 per cent (255 MLD) is yet to start. Zone-wise, “Sites under identification” hold the maximum future water demand at 334 MLD, followed by Taloja Corridor (140 MLD) and Navi Mumbai Hub (136 MLD).

“By balancing rapid regulatory clearance, targeted land allotment, and proactively addressing heavy power and water infrastructure demands, Maharashtra is successfully building an unshakeable ecosystem to anchor India’s cloud and artificial intelligence revolution,” the Industries department added.