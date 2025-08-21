20-year-old Girl Dies on Spot after Tipper Runs over her at Surathkal

Mangaluru: A 20-year-old girl died after a tipper lorry (truck) ran over her when she fell off a bike due to a collision in Surathkal area near MRPL Cargo Gate on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police the tipper lorry collided with the bike from behind. The victim Shweta, fell onto the road and was run over by the tipper lorry, killing her on the spot.

Shweta was from Kaikamba, Uttara Kannada, and was traveling with her brother on the bike towards Surathkal. Her brother, who was riding the bike, sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the tipper lorry fled the scene after the incident. Mangaluru North traffic police visited the and registered a case. The police took custody of the tipper lorry.