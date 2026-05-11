Gujarat CM credits PM Modi for strengthening Sanatan cultural revival at ‘Somnath Amrut Parv’​

Gir Somnath: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with strengthening the spirit of cultural nationalism and the resurgence of Sanatan Hindu cultural consciousness, as he addressed the ‘Somnath Amrut Parv’ marking 75 years of the reconstruction of the historic Somnath Temple.​

The ceremony was held at Somnath Temple in Prabhas Patan, where Patel described the shrine as a longstanding symbol of India’s faith, resilience, and civilisational continuity.​

He said repeated attempts to destroy the temple had only led to its greater revival, reflecting what he termed the “enduring strength of India’s cultural foundations”.​

“The temple of Bhagwan Somnath has for centuries remained a living symbol of the country’s faith, culture, unwavering resolve and resurgence,” Patel said, adding that the reconstruction of the temple after Independence stood as a defining moment in India’s national and cultural assertion.​

He noted that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s resolve to rebuild the shrine was fulfilled in 1951, calling it a historic milestone in independent India’s journey.​

Linking contemporary developments to cultural revival, Patel praised the Prime Minister’s role in placing heritage at the centre of governance.​

“The Prime Minister has strengthened the spirit of cultural nationalism and the resurgence of Sanatan Hindu culture among the people of the country,” he said.​

He referred to major pilgrimage development projects across India, including Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Kedarnath Temple, and the transformation of Ayodhya, describing them as part of a broader vision of “integrating heritage preservation with development and improving pilgrimage-linked economic activity”.​

The event also witnessed ceremonial honours for the Prime Minister. Modi was felicitated by dignitaries and ministers with symbolic gifts representing the temple’s heritage, including a replica of the Somnath Temple, a portrait of a lion motif, and a ceremonial kalash.​

State Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani also presented a damru as part of the traditional welcome.​

Earlier, the Prime Minister released a commemorative postage stamp and unveiled a Rs 75 coin marking 75 years of the temple’s reconstruction.​

The celebrations also included cultural programmes, devotional rituals, and large-scale public participation at the historic site.​

Patel described the 75-year journey since reconstruction as both a historical milestone and a reaffirmation of India’s civilisational identity, rooted in continuity and renewal.​