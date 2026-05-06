200 FIRs registered, 433 arrested over post-poll violence in Bengal: DGP

Kolkata: A total of 200 FIRs have been registered and 433 arrests made in connection with incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal since the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections were declared on May 4, Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta said on Wednesday.

In addition to the 433 arrests made for direct involvement in cases of post-poll violence, the DGP said that 1,100 persons have so far been placed under preventive detention.

The DGP’s statement came a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the West Bengal Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the CAPFs deployed in the state to ensure zero tolerance towards post-poll violence.

He also explained the withdrawal of certain security arrangements from outside the residences and offices of outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress national general secretary and party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee.

“Both of them, because of their present positions, are entitled to specific security arrangements as per protocol, which are still being provided. However, some additional security arrangements that they had been enjoying earlier have been withdrawn, and those personnel are currently being utilised for maintaining law and order in the state,” the DGP said.

Through mediapersons, the DGP also appealed to the public not to take the law into their own hands under any circumstances.

“Some people might have grievances against others. In such cases, they should approach the police instead of taking the law into their own hands. If any incident takes place and no formal complaint is lodged, the police will register suo motu cases wherever necessary,” he said.

As per the ECI’s directions, 500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have remained deployed in West Bengal even after May 4 to prevent incidents of post-poll violence.

The forces will continue to remain in the state until further orders from the Commission.