Sringeri recount row: Karnataka BJP’s DN Jeevaraj sworn in as MLA

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Sringeri recount, BJP leader D.N. Jeevaraj was sworn in as a Member of the Legislative Assembly at the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday evening.

Speaker U.T. Khader administered the oath of office in the presence of Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and other senior BJP leaders. Jeevaraj took the oath in the name of the presiding deity of Sringeri, Sharadamba.

Addressing the media after the ceremony, Khader said the oath was administered in accordance with constitutional provisions following the issuance of the election certificate.

“Once the Election Commission issues the certificate, the oath has to be administered. Accordingly, I have administered the oath,” he said.

He added that the position remains subject to the outcome of ongoing legal proceedings. “If the court issues a stay, Jeevaraj will cease to be an MLA. In that case, the oath will have to be administered to the present defeated candidate, Congress leader T.D. Rajegowda,” Khader stated.

Clarifying the timing, the Speaker said there was no delay on his part. “The Election Commission issued the order two days ago, and the BJP submitted its application only yesterday (May 5). I was attending events in my native place at that time. In the meantime, BJP leaders met the Governor. I have carried out my constitutional duties,” he said.

Khader also denied any external pressure on his office. “There was no pressure. I have responded to the Governor as well this morning. I have acted as per the law after consulting legal experts,” he added.

Meanwhile, R. Ashoka said Jeevaraj would begin functioning as an MLA with immediate effect. He also alleged irregularities in the 2023 Assembly election process.

“In 2023, officials succumbed to pressure from Congress leaders and tilted the result in favour of their candidate. If a CBI probe is conducted, the truth will come out,” Ashoka charged.

It may be noted that the Sringeri recount row escalated on Tuesday, with a Karnataka BJP delegation meeting Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and submitting a complaint against Speaker U.T. Khader for delaying the administration of the oath to victorious BJP MLA D.N. Jeevaraj. The BJP leaders urged the Governor to administer the oath himself.

The process of reverification and recounting of postal ballots in the Sringeri Assembly constituency from the 2023 elections was conducted last week on the orders of the Karnataka High Court. BJP candidate D.N. Jeevaraj was subsequently declared the winner by the Election Commission, defeating sitting Congress MLA T.D. Rajegowda.



