2003 Eedu Encounter: Family Awaits Compensation for Damaged House

Udupi: A devastating police encounter on November 17, 2003, at the residence of Ramappa Poojary in Nattirul, Eedu village, Karkala taluk, revealed the presence of Naxalites in the Western Ghats. The encounter resulted in the loss of two young women, Hajima and Parvati, and severely injured Yashodha. The house was completely destroyed, and despite promises from the police department and government officials, no compensation has been provided to the family.

Prashant Poojary, Ramappa’s son, highlighted the family’s struggles during a press conference. “Our house was completely destroyed by the gunfire. The police department promised to reconstruct the house. Government officials who visited the site verbally assured us of all kinds of support to build a new home,” Prashant stated.

In the days following the encounter, various ministers, public representatives, and politicians visited the house to offer their condolences. Chiranjeevi Singh, the then Chief Secretary of the government, also came to the house and promised compensation. However, nothing has materialized to date.

Twenty-one years have passed since the incident, and the family continues to struggle. “My father suffered greatly due to the government’s indifference and passed away naturally. Following his dream, we took a loan to purchase a plot of land and constructed a small house. Currently, we are struggling with financial issues and unable to repay the loan installments properly,” Prashant mentioned.

The family borrowed 9 lakh rupees from Canara Bank (formerly Syndicate Bank) in 2004 to build the house. With interest, the amount has now increased to 15.71 lakhs. “The bank has been sending us notices, and our family is distressed due to the harassment from the bank,” Prashant stated.

The Poojary family has submitted petitions to various authorities, including the police department, revenue department, district administration, government officials, ministers, and legislators. However, Prashant mentioned that there has been no response from anyone.

With all Naxalites in the state having surrendered and been compensated, the family urges the government to provide appropriate compensation or write off the loan taken for the house. “We request the government to consider our situation and provide relief,” Prashant added.

The press conference was attended by former president and current member of the Gram Panchayat, Purushottam, Raju Poojary from the Eedu village forest committee, Sudhakar Poojary, and Yashodha, son of Ramappa Poojary.



