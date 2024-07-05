21-year-old Youth Dies in Road Mishap in Hebri

Karkala: In a tragic incident a 21-year-old Youth died and his brother suffered injuries after a JCB hit their motorbike at Shivapura near Hebri on Friday, July 5.

The deceased is identified as Prathyaksha Shetty (21) a resident of Nayarkodu, Shivapura. His brother Preethesh is admitted to the hospital.

According to sources, Prathyaksha Shetty was on his way to drop his brother at his school when a JCB coming from the opposite direction collided with their motorbike. Prathyaksha Shetty who was riding the motorbike, sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to the hospital but breathed last on the way.

Prathyaksha Shetty worked as a Newspaper Agent and also in a Petrol Bunk at Shivapura. He had lost his father and was the only one earning in the family. His mother is also suffering from health issues.

A case has been registered at the Hebri Police Station and further investigation is on.