Heavy Rains: Holiday Declared for Primary, High Schools and PU Colleges in Udupi District on July 6

Udupi: The Deputy Commissioner Dr Vidya Kumari, has declared a holiday for all primary and high schools, PU Colleges, and Anganwadis in the district on Saturday, July 6.

The DC also said that the order states that there is no holiday for Degree, postgraduate, Diploma, Engineering, and ITI institutions.

Other institutions should take care while conducting classes and should not insist on compulsory attendance.

Residents have been asked to avoid water bodies such as low-lying areas, ponds, rivers, and the seashore.