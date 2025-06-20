23-year-old woman dies after falling into water reservoir in Amasabeilu

Kundapura: A 23-year-old woman, Mookambika, tragically lost her life on Thursday after an accidental fall into a water reservoir in Amasebail village. The incident occurred in Jaddinagadde, Jambehadi where Mukambika had been collecting grass.

Mookambika, daughter of Sanjeev Nayak and Narsi, was employed at a local petrol station and had gone to collect grass with her relative, Ashwini, before her afternoon shift. According to reports, Ashwini was ahead carrying the collected grass and after reaching home, noticed Mukambika was no longer behind her. After searching, Ashwini discovered a grass-cutting knife near the reservoir railing and alerted family members, who subsequently found Mukambika’s body in the water.

Authorities suspect that Mukambika slipped and fell into the reservoir due to strong winds and rain while walking along the railing.

Tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar, Police SI Ashok Kumar, VEO Chandrashekar Murthy, PDO Swaminath, and Gram Panchayat member Chandra Shetty visited the site following the incident. A case has been registered at the Amasebail Police Station, as confirmed by Mukambika’s mother, Narsi.