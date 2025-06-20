Minister Hebbalkar Accuses Chakravarti Sulibele of Spreading Falsehoods

Udupi: Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Udupi District In-charge Lakshmi Hebbalkar has launched a scathing critique against Chakravarti Sulibele, accusing him of being a habitual liar who distorts truth for his own purposes. Speaking to the media in Udupi, Minister Hebbalkar asserted that Sulibele’s pronouncements, despite often referencing revered texts like the Ramayana, Bhagavad Gita, and Mahabharata, are riddled with falsehoods that are widely recognized across the state.

Her comments came in response to inquiries regarding a notice issued by the police concerning Sulibele’s planned lecture in Kundapura. Hebbalkar emphasized the Congress party’s commitment to freedom of speech and its role as a defender of the Constitution. “The Congress party has granted all kinds of freedom, including freedom of speech,” she stated. “Congress is the only party in the entire history of the country that has upheld the Constitution. Therefore, we do not need to learn any lessons from Chakravarti Sulibele.” She further added that while Sulibele is free to visit Kundapura, he must refrain from delivering hateful speeches, spreading misinformation, or inciting discord, particularly given Udupi’s reputation as a peace-loving district.

Addressing the recent increase of 5 percent in reservations for minorities in housing, Minister Hebbalkar clarified that this was a central government scheme that the state cabinet had approved in compliance with directives from the center. She accused BJP leaders of engaging in petty fault-finding and exploiting public sentiment, alleging that they resorted to creating confusion to mislead the public after their initial criticisms of the guarantee scheme proved unfounded.

Hebbalkar also addressed the BJP legislators’ opposition to the community repression law in the coastal region, highlighting what she described as a contradiction in their stance. “On one hand, BJP members provoke communalism, claiming we don’t promote communalism; on the other hand, they oppose the community repression law. When the people of Udupi see the mindset of these BJP legislators, they understand what their true intentions are,” she stated, suggesting that their actions reveal a tacit endorsement of communal discord.

Finally, Minister Hebbalkar addressed concerns about potential monsoon-related disasters, noting indications of heavier rainfall than usual this year. She assured the public that precautionary measures have been advised and implemented to mitigate potential risks. “Compared to previous years, we are fully prepared to face the rain this time. No matter how much rain falls, we are ready,” the minister declared, emphasizing the government’s preparedness to handle any eventuality.



