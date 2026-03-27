242nd Historic Way of the Cross to be Held at St. Joseph’s Church, Kalvaru-Pejar on March 31

Mangaluru: St. Joseph’s Church in Kalvaru-Pejar is preparing to host the 242nd annual observance of its historic Way of the Cross on Tuesday, March 31. This enduring tradition, marking over two centuries of continuous practice, commemorates the Passion and death of Jesus Christ.

This year’s theme, “A Pilgrim Journey to Touch the Suffering Body of Christ,” will guide a day-long programme of spiritual activities. The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am with sessions of prayer, praise, adoration, and reflections on scripture, organized by the Charismatic Renewal of the Diocese of Mangaluru. These sessions will continue until 3:00 pm.

Following the morning’s spiritual exercises, a Divine Mercy devotion will be held at 3:00 pm, succeeded by Eucharistic Adoration at 3:30 pm, which will include prayers for inner healing. Rev. Fr. Clifford Fernandes, Director of the Charismatic Renewal, Diocese of Mangaluru, will lead this segment of the service.

A Holy Mass is scheduled for 5:00 pm, after which the Way of the Cross will commence at 6:00 pm. The Bishop of Mangaluru, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, will deliver a sermon as part of the programme. The day’s events are expected to conclude around 9:00 pm, with a meal to be served to attendees.

In conjunction with the main event, foot pilgrimages to St. Joseph’s Church, Kalvaru, will be organized, starting at 2:45 pm from Bajpe Checkpost and at 3:30 pm from Jokatte KBS.

The Way of the Cross at Kalvaru is believed to have originated 241 years ago on Ash Wednesday. Since its inception, it has been an integral spiritual practice within the region.

Present at a pre-event briefing were Fr. Ronald D’Souza, Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Church, Kalavar; Fr. Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, Zonal Chief Priest, Pejar zone; Clinton D’Souza, Vice President of Pejar Church; Sylvia Peris, Secretary of Pejar Church; Walter Monteiro of Cila Advertisers; and Elias Fernandes, media advisor.