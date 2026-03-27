Six killed, 5 injured in Zojila Pass avalanche tragedy

Srinagar: At least six people were killed, and five others were injured when a massive avalanche hit the Srinagar-Leh highway on the Ladakh side of the Zojila Pass, trapping several vehicles under the snow, on Friday, officials said.

Officials had earlier said no loss of life occurred in this incident, but are now saying that during the rescue operation, some vehicles were found completely buried under the debris, in which six people were found dead while five others were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The avalanche struck the highway earlier in the day on the Ladakh side of Zojila Pass. Several passenger vehicles were trapped in the debris.

The highway has been blocked following the incident, while rescue and clearance operations have been launched to remove the debris and restore traffic movement.

At present, the Srinagar-Leh Highway (NH-1, formerly NH-1D) is a critical 434-km-long two-lane road connecting Srinagar to Leh. Known for its high-altitude and dramatic scenery, the highway passes through the 11,575-ft-high Zojila Pass.

A tunnel is being constructed across the Zojila Pass. Once operational, it will provide all-weather, safe connectivity between the Union Territory of Ladakh and the rest of the country.

The under-construction tunnel will pass beneath the Zojila Pass, connecting Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir with Drass in Kargil district of Ladakh. It is a horseshoe-shaped, single-tube, two-lane road tunnel measuring 9.5 metres in width, 7.57 metres in height, and 14.2 km in length, at an altitude of around 12,000 feet above sea level.

Together with the adjacent, already operational Z-Morh Tunnel, this geo-strategically important project on the Srinagar-Leh highway will provide year-round, weather-proof connectivity to the Ladakh region, boost tourism and the economy, and enhance logistics for the Indian armed forces.

It is one of the 31 road tunnels (20 in Jammu and Kashmir and 11 in Ladakh) being constructed at a combined cost of Rs 1.4 lakh crore (approx. $17.5 billion). Upon completion, it will become the longest tunnel in Asia.