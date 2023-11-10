Former Nagaland Governor PB Acharya passes away

PB Acharya, former governor of Nagaland has passed away on November 10.

Acharya was appointed Governor of Nagaland on 14 July 2014 after President Pranab Mukherjee accepted the resignation of Tripura Governor Vakkom Purushothaman. His term as Governor ended in July 2019.

Acharya had also served as governor of Tripura and Assam and also handled the responsibilities as the governor of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Acharya had earlier also held positions in the BJP, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and BJP. He was the second person from coastal Karnataka to have been picked up for the Governor’s post after Margaret Alva, and first ever from the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community.

He had served as national secretary of the BJP when Narendra Modi was functioning as the national general secretary of the party, between 1995 and 2001.

Acharya was born in Udupi district in Karnataka. He completed his matriculation from Christian High School, Udupi and studied at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College, Udupi. After graduation, he worked in Mumbai and was associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and was a member of Mumbai University’s senate. He also completed LL.B degree from Mumbai University. He was credited with planning the University of Delhi’s Gyanodaya Express college on wheels to North East India.