27-year-old Veterinary Doctor Keerthana Joshi Commits Suicide

Puttur: In a shocking incident, 27-year-old Dr. Keerthana Joshi, a veterinarian from Puttur, was found dead at her Mangalore residence on Monday night. The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed, but reports suggest she took her own life.

Dr. Keerthana Joshi had completed her MD in Veterinary Medicine and was working as a private veterinarian in Puttur, Koila, and Mangalore. She was the daughter of Chartered Accountant Ganesh Joshi and Veena Joshi, and leaves behind her parents and sister, Dr. Meghana Joshi.

According to reports, Dr. Keerthana Joshi was found hanging at her residence. The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The community is in shock, and friends and family are struggling to come to terms with the tragic loss. The last rites were performed at her ancestral home in Puttur.