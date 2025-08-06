Christian Sports Association (R) Mangalore Hosts Inaugural Chess Tournament

Mangalore: The Christian Sports Association (R) Mangalore successfully organized and hosted its first-ever chess tournament specifically for the Christian community on Sunday, August 3rd, 2025. The event, aimed at promoting the game of chess among children, youth, and adults, took place at Sahodaya Hall, St. Aloysius (Deemed to be University).

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Rev. Fr. Melwin J. Pinto S.J., Rector of St. Aloysius Institutions. Distinguished guests included Mr. Michael D’Souza, a prominent philanthropist, mentor, and entrepreneur; Mr. Derik Pinto, Founder of Derik Chess School; and Mr. Viani Antonio D’Cunha, an International Master-Chess. Their presence and inspiring messages added significance to the event.

The program commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by a symbolic inauguration during which the esteemed guests made the first moves on the chessboard.

Mr. Viani Antonio D’Cunha emphasized the importance of patience and perseverance in chess, encouraging the younger generation to consider it as a viable profession. Mr. Michael D’Souza lauded the Christian Sports Association for its contributions to the sports arena and pledged his continued support. Rev. Fr. Melwyn J. Pinto S.J., in his presidential address, commended the Association’s efforts and urged the chess enthusiasts to pursue the game with dedication and strive for excellence.

The tournament drew participation from 154 individuals hailing from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Participants were categorized into eight groups: Under 13 boys, Under 13 girls, Under 17 boys, Under 17 girls, Open men, Open women, Above 50 men, and Above 50 women. The matches were smoothly managed by Chess Arbiter Mr. Prasanna Rao and his team, with Mr. Arun Baptist, the Convenor, overseeing the logistical aspects. Throughout the tournament, players in all categories demonstrated enthusiasm and strategic prowess in their chess moves.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by the presence of Dr. Ronald Fernandes, an eminent senior journalist and former KPSC member, and Mr. Anil Lobo, the esteemed chairman of MCC Bank. The winners in each category were recognized and awarded certificates, trophies, and cash prizes by the guests of honor.

Ms. Rashmi Peres, the event’s emcee, expressed her gratitude to everyone, particularly the parents of the chess players, for encouraging their children to engage in chess in this digital age. The valedictory function concluded with a commitment from the Christian Sports Association to organize similar events across various sports disciplines, to nurture sports talent within the community.