29-year-old Doctor from Kerala Dies in Road Mishap at Nanthoor

Mangaluru: A 29-year-old doctor from Kerala, identified as Dr. Muhammed Amal tragically died in a road accident late on June 16th near Nanthur.

Dr. Amal, a native of Alappuzha, Kerala, was driving when his car reportedly lost control and collided with a divider at Tarai Thota, Nanthoor. Sources indicate that the accident occurred around 11:45 pm as Dr. Amal was returning to Derlakatte from Nanthoor with a friend. The impact of the collision caused the car to overturn, resulting in severe injuries to Dr. Amal. Local residents promptly transported him to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention.

Dr. Amal had recently joined a hospital in Derlakatte after completing his studies in Physiotherapy. The other occupant of the car sustained injuries but is reportedly out of danger. The accident also involved a lorry, which overturned after its driver applied sudden brakes following the initial collision.