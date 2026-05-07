Untimely Rain Brings Respite from Searing Heat to Udupi

Udupi: The Udupi taluk experienced an unseasonal downpour on Wednesday morning, providing a much-needed reprieve to residents grappling with the intense summer heat.

The rainfall, accompanied by thunder, commenced at approximately 10 a.m. and persisted for over two hours. Inhabitants, who had been enduring sweltering conditions in recent days, welcomed the significant decrease in temperature.

Substantial rainfall was recorded in Udupi city, Santhekatte, Manipal, Alevoor, Parkala, Malpe, and adjacent localities. The overcast skies observed since the early hours of the day, coupled with the sustained showers, engendered a cool and agreeable ambiance throughout the region.

Concurrently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong winds in diverse regions of Karnataka over the ensuing week.

The department has further cautioned that several districts within the state may encounter light to moderate rainfall until May 12, with the potential for heavy rainfall in certain areas.