Malpe: Fishing Boat ‘Raviprakash’ Destroyed in Late-Night Blaze

Malpe: A devastating fire broke out on a fishing boat anchored near the bridge at Baputhota fishing harbor in Malpe late Wednesday night, completely gutting the vessel. The boat, ‘Raviprakash,’ owned by Janardhan T. Kanchan from Malpe, was a small trawl fishing boat.

Thanks to the quick thinking of local boatmen, who alerted authorities in time, a major disaster was averted. Firefighters and locals worked together to extinguish the flames promptly.

Fortunately, the fire didn’t spread to the surrounding 25-30 boats, thanks to the swelling sea water. However, the damaged boat suffered significant losses, with an estimated value of around 1.5 million rupees. The boat contained essential equipment like nets, diesel, GPS, fish finder, life jackets, and more.



