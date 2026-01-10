36-year-old man killed in Motorcycle Accident near Manipal

Manipal: A 36-year-old man, identified as Praveen Shetty, tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident late Friday night near Lakshmindra Nagar in Manipal. The incident occurred near Sudha Furniture when the motorcycle Mr. Shetty was riding reportedly skidded, resulting in fatal injuries.

Mr. Shetty, a resident of Indiranagar, Budnar, was traveling from Udupi towards Manipal at the time of the accident. Sources indicate that the motorcycle skidded for reasons yet to be determined, causing Mr. Shetty to fall onto the roadway. The impact resulted in severe injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased, described as a soft-spoken individual, was involved in real estate and other business ventures. He had been married for approximately one and a half years.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The Manipal Police Station has registered a case and is examining the spot and gathering evidence to ascertain the cause of the accident.