Sullia: Absconding Accused Arrested; Another Case Registered

Sullia: The Bellare Police have arrested Sharath S. (24), a resident of Neriya in Belthangady, who was accused in a house theft case and had been absconding after failing to appear before the court for trial.

The accused was produced before the court. In connection with the theft case, the court sentenced him to six months of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500 under Section 457 of the IPC. Additionally, under Section 380 of the IPC, the court sentenced him to ten months of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500. The court also ordered an additional 10 days of imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

Furthermore, for failing to appear before the court and remaining absconding, another case was registered against Sharath under Section 269 of the BNS. The court imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 or, in default, 10 days of imprisonment.

Sub-Inspector Santosh B.P., the investigating officer, collected the necessary evidence and submitted the final report to the court. Assistant Public Prosecutor Preethi M.C. represented the case before the court.