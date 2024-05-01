Delhi: Students stage demonstration against Cong’s wealth redistribution pitch

New Delhi: A group of students staged demonstration in the national capital on Wednesday, against Congress’ wealth redistribution promise and also its idea on inheritance tax law.

Students organised a march outside the Congress office here and lodged a protest against the wealth re-distribution, as proposed by its top leaders.

While hundreds of students marched on the streets, they shouted slogans like ‘Youth for Viksit Bharat’ and ‘nahi chlaegi, Congress ki manmani nahin chalegi.’

The youths also carried a medley of placards to show their disapproval of Congress’ ideas on wealth re-distribution and inheritance tax.

One of the woman protesters said, “Wealth redistribution is an oppressive move for women as they will tend to lose in this process”, while another called it “Congress diktat to further its ulterior motives”.

Many voiced strong concern over the “proposed seizure of their hard-earned money and re-distribution to weaker sections” if the inheritance tax was made into a law. Notably, the idea of inheritance tax was introduced by Sam Pitroda, a senior Congressman and close aide of the Gandhi family.

“Why should anyone have the right to take away our wealth, built on our hard work and over a period of time?” said a protester venting his anger.

More than 700 students are said to have participated in the protest march.