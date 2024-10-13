3rd T20I: Bishnoi takes 3-30 as India complete 3-0 sweep with 133-run win over Bangladesh

Hyderabad: Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi claimed 3-30 as India completed a 3-0 series sweep after thrashing Bangladesh by 133 runs in the third and final T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Saturday.

After a spectacular maiden T20I century by Sanju Samson – 111 off 47 balls — and captain Suryakumar Yadav’s scintillating 75 took India to a record-breaking 297/6, their highest-ever total in T20Is, Bishnoi and other bowlers chipped in to ensure Bangladesh were restricted to 164/7.

The winning margin of 133 runs, secured in front of a Dusshera holiday crowd, is also India’s third-biggest win by runs in men’s T20Is. Mayank Yadav struck on the first ball of the chase when Parvez Hossain Emon went for a pull, but the ball lobbed off the glove to first slip.

Washington Sundar was the next bowler to strike when Tanzid Hasan went for a cut but edged to short third. It was followed by Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto trying to reverse-sweep off Ravi Bishnoi but got a top edge behind to the keeper.

Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy joined forces for a 53-run partnership before the former was caught at deep mid-wicket off Bishnoi for 42 off 25 balls, as the leg-spinner became the joint-third fastest Indian to pick 50 men’s T20I wickets. Mahmudullah’s final T20I innings ended at eight when he holed out to long-on off Mayank.

Mahedi Hasan went for the big hit, but holed out in the deep off Nitish Kumar Reddy, while Bishnoi got his third scalp as Rishad Hossain gave a simple catch to long-off.

Amidst all this, Hridoy reached his fifty by pulling Bishnoi for six and remained unbeaten on 63 in what was a proper demolition job of the visitors’ by a dominating Indian team.

Brief scores:

India 297/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 111, Suryakumar Yadav 75; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3-66) beat Bangladesh 164/7 in 20 overs (Towhid Hridoy 63 not out, Litton Das 42; Ravi Bishnoi 3-30, Mayank Yadav 2-32) by 133 runs