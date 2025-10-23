4 killed in explosion at business in Russia’s Chelyabinsk

Moscow: Four people were killed and several others injured in an explosion at a business in the city of Kopeysk in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region, local authorities said.

Regional Governor Alexei Teksler said on Wednesday that there was no confirmation at this stage that a drone attack was involved, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, Teksler added that all emergency services had arrived at the scene and a command centre had been established.

He said that there was no threat to residents or civilian property in the city.

The blasts occurred shortly before midnight local time in the city’s Leninsky district and neighbouring Kopeysk area.

Eyewitnesses reported dense black smoke rising over the city.

According to Russian media outlet Astra, the explosions occurred near the Plastmass military plant on the outskirts of Chelyabinsk.

The facility reportedly produces ammunition for artillery systems, tanks, and naval guns, ranging in caliber from 76mm to 152mm.

Pro-Russian Telegram channels, including Shot, claimed that the Chelyabinsk region came under a drone attack, alleging that Russian air defences were engaged at the time of the blasts.

The plant, located nearly 1,800 km from the Ukrainian border, is one of Russia’s key producers of conventional artillery munitions.

Earlier, Ukrainian drones struck deep inside Russia, hitting two key industrial targets: a defence-linked mechanical plant in Mordovia and a major oil complex in Dagestan.

Ukraine’s army regularly strikes military infrastructure within occupied territories and deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Moscow’s fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian drones launched a “massive air attack” on Russia’s Bryansk and Rostov oblasts overnight on Tuesday, local authorities claimed, injuring two people and causing limited damage.

Explosions were reported near a military base just outside the southern Russian city of Stavropol late on Wednesday, and additional explosions rocked an ammunition plant in the central city of Kopeysk, local media reported.

In Stavropol, a woman was allegedly killed after sustaining shrapnel wounds from the reported explosion.

A baby stroller with an explosive device hidden inside was planted near the military site, sources told Russian media.

The explosion reportedly took place at a bus stop near Russia’s 247th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment, according to local media.